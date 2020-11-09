Horley woman arrested after man's body found
- Published
A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a property in Horley.
Surrey Police were called to an address in Upfield Close just after 08:00 GMT by paramedics after the body of a 62-year-old man was found.
The property is cordoned off and the road is closed, along with Hyperion Walk and Riverside.
Det Ch Insp Chris Friday said the man's family had been informed. The man who died has not yet been named by police.
The woman under arrest is currently in custody, officers said.