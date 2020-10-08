Woking's Philip Tarver jailed for decapitating mum with sword
- Published
A man who decapitated his mother before putting her head in a freezer has been jailed.
Philip Tarver, 47, attacked Angela, 86, with an ornamental sword at the home they shared in Woking, Surrey.
As well as her head being found in the freezer her finger was discovered inside a kettle, the Old Bailey heard.
Tarver was sentenced to life in jail and told he would serve a minimum of 19 years, after also being convicted of threatening to kill his father.
The jury heard Tarver had taken cocaine and drunk beer and vodka the day before the attack on his 86-year-old mother and was acting "strangely", his father said.
On the morning of 19 December, last year, he walked downstairs wearing a woman's "negligee" and began unplugging electrical items before going back upstairs.
When his 84-year-old father Colin, confronted him about the "entirely unusual" behaviour, the defendant began shouting and pushed him out of his bedroom.
Mr Tarver told the court his wife had been sitting in the kitchen, while he was in the lounge.
'Eyes were yellow'
He said he then heard her scream before seeing that her chair had gone over backwards and she was lying on her back.
He then noticed his son was holding a sword which he had used to stab his mother in the chest, killing her within seconds.
"He looked strange, demented. His eyes were a yellow colour. He said: 'I've got to kill you'," Mr Tarver said.
He grabbed the sword and "wrestled" with his son for several minutes before disarming him, the jury was told.
Mr Tarver ran out of the house and called 999, but before Surrey Police arrived his son decapitated Mrs Tarver and put her head in the freezer.
When armed police arrived, the defendant came to the front door waving a flag and holding a knife, saying: "I surrender, I surrender".
For the threats to kill his father, Tarver was jailed for 18 months to run concurrently with the term for his mother's murder.