Woking murder trial: Philip Tarver decapitated mum
A man who killed his mother and placed her decapitated head in a freezer has been convicted of murder.
Philip Tarver, 47, attacked Angela Tarver, 86, with an ornamental sword at the home they shared in Woking, Surrey.
His mother's head was found in a box in the freezer and her ring finger was discovered inside a kettle, a jury at the Old Bailey heard.
Tarver was also convicted of threatening to kill his father Colin, 84. He will be sentenced on Thursday.
He had denied the charges and told jurors that his father had "come at" him after he discovered his mother "decapitated" in the kitchen.
'Demented look'
On the morning of the murder, he walked downstairs wearing a woman's "negligee" and began unplugging electrical items before going back upstairs, the court heard.
When his father confronted him about the "entirely unusual" behaviour, Tarver began shouting and pushed him out of his bedroom.
Mr Tarver told the court that he later heard his wife scream from the kitchen and he found his son holding a sword.
"He looked strange, demented. His eyes were a yellow colour. He said: 'I've got to kill you'," Mr Tarver told the court.
The 84-year-old grabbed the sword and "wrestled" with his son for several minutes before disarming him, the court heard.
Mr Tarver then ran to the end of the driveway and dialled 999, he said.
When armed police arrived, Philip Tarver came to the front door waving a Union flag and holding a knife, saying: "I surrender, I surrender", jurors were told.
Upon arriving at the police station, he said he was "sorry for killing her," adding that he "must repent my sins".