Mum and baby son's lives 'saved' on Surrey M25

image copyright Joanne Harland image caption Joanne Harland and her son Nathan came to a standstill on the M25

A mother has thanked a truck driver for saving her life and that of her baby son after her brakes failed on the M25.

Joanne Harland was driving from Derby to Kent on Tuesday when she began to have issues with her car on a section of the motorway in Surrey.

The 40-year-old singing coach used her gears and handbrake to bring her car to a halt but was stuck in the third lane of traffic.

An Ocado lorry driver then pulled up behind her car to act as a shield.

Mrs Harland had been travelling with her one-year-old son Nathan at the time in her Toyota Yaris.

She said: "I still feel shaken. The shock is coming out a little bit more. I'm still reeling from the fact I may not have been here today.

"I think my friends and family have been quite emotional too because they have realised the danger I was in and they could have lost us both."

BBC Radio Surrey tracked down the driver of the Ocado lorry, Karl Duhaney, and reunited the pair over the phone on live radio.

Mrs Harland added: "I just want to say a huge thank you. I cant believe someone would risk their life for someone they don't know. We will be forever grateful for what he did that day."

Mr Duhaney said: "It seemed like we were there forever. I just hope that anyone else would have done the same thing I did."