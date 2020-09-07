Alps murder victims' children to be re-interviewed

Image copyright Central News and Pictures Image caption The killer of Saad al-Hilli may never be found, his brother fears

Two sisters whose parents were murdered eight years ago in the Alps are to be spoken to again about their deaths in a bid to solve the case.

Saad al-Hilli and his wife Iqbal, from Surrey, were shot dead in the French Alps in September 2012, along with Mrs al-Hilli's mother and a French cyclist.

Zeena and Zainab al-Hilli, who were four and seven at the time, survived the shooting near Lake Annecy.

The sisters will be asked by British investigators about what they remember.

Véronique Denizot, the Annecy prosecutor, told RTL Radio: "They had been [spoken to] just after the event, the older [sister] when she was on her hospital bed in Grenoble.

"Until now they could not be heard because of their traumas and psychological state."

She said if the sisters were able to remember any new details it might be enough to unlock the case.

The bodies of the couple from Claygate in Surrey, and that of Mrs al-Hilli's 74-year-old mother Suhaila al-Allaf, were found on a remote road in Chevaline, near where they had been on holiday.

Zeena, then aged four, was discovered hiding under her mother's body inside the family car.

Zainab was found with serious head injuries after being shot and beaten.

The two daughters have been given new identities since the shootings.

The scene of the shooting near Lake Annecy in the French Alps in 2012

Cyclist Sylvain Mollier, 45, was also found dead at the scene.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the deaths but no charges have ever been brought.

Ms Denizot said: "We may not need much - I always said it it may be thanks to a detail that this file could bounce back.

"These hearings will be carried out by British investigators and will be communicated to us."

Surrey Police said: "We continue to work closely with the French authorities and remain committed to helping find answers to what happened in Annecy on 5 September 2012."

