A man accused of killing his mother with an ornamental sword looked "demented", his father has told jurors.

Philip Tarver, 47, denies stabbing Angela Tarver, 86, with the sword and threatening to kill his 84-year-old father Colin at their home in Woking.

Mr Tarver told the Old Bailey his son had acted strangely the night before the killing last December, emptying a carton of beer and a bottle of vodka.

In the morning, he had emerged wearing "female attire", the court heard.

Giving evidence, Mr Tarver said: "He was wearing a short transparent petticoat type of thing. He would occasionally wear female clothing.

"He started speaking in whisper. He was whispering about the beer... he whispered 'it's poisoned'."

Mr Tarver told jurors his son's behaviour on 19 December was "entirely unusual" and he went on to unplug household devices, including the television, saying he was "spring cleaning" before going upstairs with a headache.

He said when he asked him what he was doing, his son jumped off the bed, shouting and pushing him out of the room.

'I've got to kill you'

The court heard at midday Mrs Tarver was sitting in the kitchen, while her husband was in the lounge.

Mr Tarver said he heard a scream, and he saw the chair had gone backwards and his wife was on her back.

He then noticed his son was holding a sword.

"He looked strange, demented. His eyes were a yellow colour. He said: 'I've got to kill you'."

He told his father he had been "commanded" to.

Mr Tarver said: "I grabbed hold of the blade. It was only a replica sword, it was not sharp, so I grabbed hold of it with both hands, wrestled with him for several minutes until I got hold of the sword."

He then ran to the end of his driveway and dialled 999, but before Surrey Police arrived his son allegedly decapitated Mrs Tarver and put her head in the freezer.

He also cut off her left ring finger and put it into a kettle, the court heard.

When armed police arrived, Mr Tarver came to the front door waving a Union flag and holding a knife, saying: "I surrender, I surrender", jurors were told.

