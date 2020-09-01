Image copyright Google Image caption Angela Tarver was found dead in Julian Close, Woking

A man stabbed his elderly mother to death with an ornamental sword in their kitchen, the Old Bailey has heard.

Philip Tarver, 47, denies murdering Angela Tarver, 86, at the family home in Woking on 19 December last year.

He also denies threatening to kill his 83-year-old father Colin, who, jurors heard, disarmed him and called police.

Mr Tarver was taken to a mental health hospital where he remained until March when he was deemed fit to be interviewed by police, the court heard.

Opening the trial, Alexandra Healy QC said: "It is the prosecution case that at around midday that day, in the kitchen of the address, the defendant stabbed his mother in the chest with an ornamental sword, killing her.

"Brandishing that sword in the dining room of the property he argued with and threatened to kill his father."

'Surrendered'

During a struggle, Mr Tarver's father managed to disarm him before leaving to alert police, jurors heard.

Ms Healy added: "It appears that, whilst the police were making their way to the address, the defendant decapitated his mother, placing her head into the freezer."

The court was told that Mr Tarver started to wash himself and the knife and when police arrived he went to the door "waving a Union Jack and saying he surrendered".

It was said that Mr Tarver told police officers he was "sorry for killing her" and said he must repent his sins.

The trial continues.