Man suffers head injuries after row in KFC

Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries

A man has been attacked following an argument between three men in a KFC fast food restaurant.

He lost consciousness after the row continued outside the restaurant in High Street, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, at about 17:45 BST on Saturday.

The injured man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Det Sgt Antony Preston said: "The restaurant and surrounding streets would have been extremely busy, and it is imperative that we speak to everybody who was in KFC at the time, or who saw or heard the commotion outside."