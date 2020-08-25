Image caption Met Police detectives have charged Michael Nugent with a number of terrorism offences

A man accused of right-wing terror offences posted videos celebrating the Christchurch mosques terror attack, a court heard.

Michael Nugent, 37, from Surrey, is accused of sharing "extreme ideology", including a manifesto published by the Christchurch mosque attacker.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with 12 offences.

Mr Nugent spoke via videolink only to confirm his name and date of birth during a five-minute hearing.

He was said in court to have shared the manifesto of Brenton Tarrant, who is being sentenced in New Zealand for killing 51 worshippers at two mosques last year.

He is also accused of posting a video of the Christchurch terror attack on its one-year anniversary in March.

Mr Nugent, of Parkland Grove, Ashford, Surrey, is charged with two counts of encouraging terrorism, one of disseminating a terrorist publication about how to carry out a silent assassination, and nine counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was remanded in custody by deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram until 2 October, when he will appear before the Old Bailey.