Image copyright Family handout Image caption The body of Dennis Kellond was found at his home in Godstone

Detectives investigating the murder of an 88-year-old man are trying to locate a pair of his cufflinks.

The body of Dennis Kellond was discovered at his home in Bletchingley Road, Godstone, on 27 April. Surrey Police said he died from a head injury.

The cufflinks are believed to have been stolen from his home and could assist the investigation, officers said.

Darren McClean, 41, of Coneybury in Bletchingley, has been charged with his murder and will face trial in November.

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption The cufflinks are of sentimental value to the family of the pensioner

Det Sgt Daniel Chant said: "Following conversations with the family it is believed that these cufflinks were an engagement present from Dennis' late wife so hold extreme sentimental value.

"It is possible that they have been sold on since, and finding out what has happened to them could assist our investigation into his murder."

