Image caption Tina Baker disappeared in 2002, prompting a murder investigation

A dig to try to find the body of a woman who was murdered by her husband in Surrey in 2002 has failed to locate her remains.

Surrey Police arrived at the land at Priest Lane Farm in Bisley early on Monday morning, accompanied by the Army and specialist forensic officers.

Martin Baker was jailed for a minimum of 14 years in 2006 for the murder of 41-year-old Tina Baker.

This week's activity was prompted after information was received by the force.

Det Insp Chris Rambour, from Surrey and Sussex's Major Crime Team, said: "Following a thorough search, nothing has been found and the team has concluded its search.

"Despite nothing being discovered, we hope that this has provided reassurance to Tina's family, as well as members of the public, that Surrey Police is committed to pursuing all lines of inquiry and will leave no stone unturned to find out what happened to her body.

"Should new information come to light, we will pursue these lines of inquiry."

Image caption Surrey Police suspected Martin Baker had fed his wife to the pigs on the farm they shared

Mrs Baker was reported missing after last being seen in Sunbury on 8 July 2002. The investigation became a murder inquiry three months later.

Detectives at the time believed Mrs Baker could have been fed to the pigs on the farm she shared with her husband in Chobham.

Baker had feared he would lose their 14-acre farm after his wife walked out on him a month before she was last seen, the Old Bailey was told in 2006.

Pigswill and manure were checked by police after Baker's first wife told police he had threatened her before their divorce and had said he would feed her to the pigs.

The dig took place about three miles away from the farm.

