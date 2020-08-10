Image copyright Surrey County Council Image caption Crews will continue to tackle hot spots for the next couple of days

Queen guitarist Brian May has thanked firefighters for saving his home and music studio from "going up in flames" during a wildfire.

Crews have battled the blaze on the national nature reserve at Chobham Common in Surrey since Friday.

May posted on Instagram to say the land was "still smouldering less than a mile from my own house and studio, and the fond relics of my entire life".

Surrey County Council said the situation has been stabilised.

On Friday a huge plume of smoke was seen rising from the common and multiple crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue were sent out to tackle the blaze, which is estimated to have burned around 85 hectares.

In an Instagram post, May said: "I never imagined it could happen here in leafy, and normally damp, Surrey, England.

"We supported the fight against the immense fires in Australia, and watched sadly as fires ravaged California, but to see this happen in my own home county has been shocking and traumatic."

"Today we were able to begin to thank the amazing firefighters who risked their lives to contain this huge and treacherous wild furnace on the heath land of Sunningdale Golf Course - which actually adjoins my property.

"Yesterday, I was rescuing as many precious things from my house as was practicable, under threat of the whole thing going up in flames, but praying that the horror would not happen. Today my prayers were answered."

Image copyright Surrey Wildlife Trust Image caption Surrey Wildlife Trust said the heathland will take years to recover from the wildfire

Surrey Wildlife Trust said the fire began on Sunningdale golf course and spread to the common due to strong winds.

It said the heathland, home to specialist reptiles, protected ground nesting birds and thousands of species of insects, was "rarer than tropical rainforest".

James Adler, director of biodiversity at the trust, said: "All Surrey heathland sites are highly vulnerable to heath fires at present.

"We are concerned that climate change is leading to an increase in frequency... When these habitats are destroyed by wildfire, it may take many years before the area becomes suitable for them again."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fire also spread to Wentworth Golf Club.

Thomas Smith, Assistant Professor of Geography at the London School of Economics, estimated the wildfire to have burned around 85 hectares according to satellite imagery collected on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Surrey County Council has urged people not to light bonfires or use disposable BBQs in the countryside.

People have been asked to continue avoiding the area.

The council said that while it was still a "significant" incident, the situation had been stabilised and resources reduced.

The fire service will remain at the scene for the rest of the week in case the fire develops again.

Image copyright Surrey Search and Rescue Image caption Surrey Search and Rescue sent a drone up to monitor the fire

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.