Image caption Tina Baker disappeared in 2002, prompting a murder investigation

Land is being dug up in a bid to find the body of a woman who was murdered by her husband in Surrey in 2002.

The Army and specialist forensic teams are helping police carry out a dig at Bisley to try to locate the remains of 41-year-old Tina Baker.

Her husband Martin Baker was jailed for a minimum of 14 years in 2006 for her murder but her body was never found.

Detectives at the time believed Mrs Baker could have been fed to the pigs on their farm in Chobham.

Mrs Baker was reported missing after last being seen in Sunbury on 8 July 2002 but the investigation became a murder inquiry three months later.

Image caption Surrey Police suspected Martin Baker had fed his wife to the pigs on the farm they shared

Her husband had feared he would lose their 14-acre farm after Mrs Baker walked out on him a month before she was last seen, the Old Bailey was told in 2006.

Pig swill and manure were checked by police after Baker's first wife told police he had threatened her before their divorce and had said he would feed her to the pigs.

Surrey Police continued to carry out inquiries after his conviction and new information has prompted the dig in Priest Lane, about three miles away from the farm.

'Answers and closure'

Det Insp Chris Rambour said: "The investigative work around Tina Baker's death has continued since 2006 and we have received information which has resulted in our decision to carry out further investigation at this location in Bisley."

He added: "We wanted to make local residents aware of the reasons for the increased police presence in the area and apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

"However, it is extremely important to us that we do everything we can to provide answers and closure for Tina's family and friends."