Image copyright @abbiesear29 Image caption Crowds of people were waiting to leave the park after the stabbing

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack at Thorpe Park.

A 26-year-old man suffered a serious slash wound to his stomach at the popular attraction on 18 July.

Surrey Police said a 26-year-old suspect from Lambeth, south London, was detained in Leicester on Saturday. He has been bailed until 22 August.

Two men, also 26, arrested on 18 July have been bailed until 15 August, while another man has been charged.

Officers said they now believe they have traced everyone they need to in connection with the case.

Craig Harakh, 26, of Jeffreys Road, Lambeth, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Harakh, is due to appear at Staines Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday.

The park was put in lockdown after the attack, which occurred during a row between two groups near the site's exit.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital, police said.