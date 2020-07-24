Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Victim Glen Hopgood with his son Glenny

A man has been jailed for killing another man after they had spent the day drinking together.

Ralph Carter, 60, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Glen Hopgood, 52, in the early hours of 8 January at a house in Old Palace Road, Weybridge.

Surrey Police said Carter claimed Mr Hopgood had attacked him and that he was only acting in self-defence.

Carter, of Old Palace Road, was jailed for nine years following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Ralph Carter was jailed for nine years

Mr Hopgood was described by his family as "an absolute gentleman who loved his kids very much".

His son Glenny said: "Dad was one of the funniest people you would meet. He loved his jokes and his one liners.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve and was always laughing with a smile on his face."

He added that his father "always took the time to speak to people" and "was a true one of a kind".

