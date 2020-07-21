George Hankins: Gloucestershire batsman admits drink-driving
A professional cricketer has been banned from driving for 22 months after damaging four cars and a house in a drink-driving smash.
Gloucestershire batsman George Hankins shunted a parked car into a children's play room in Cobham on 19 April.
Hankins, 23, was also handed a £600 fine at Staines Magistrates' Court after he admitted drink-driving.
Jonny Hauxwell, whose property was damaged in the crash, said: "It's very lucky nobody was hurt."
Prosecutor Marko Brooke said Hankins was found to be more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested on Portsmouth Road shortly after 20:00 BST.
Mr Hauxwell said Hankins initially crashed his Mercedes into two parked cars in his neighbour's drive.
They were shunted into his own two Fords, writing one off and causing £10,000 of damage to the other.
One of the cars was also pushed into his front room, used as a play room, and the other into another part of the house, totalling more than £5,000 of damage.
Mr Hauxwell said it had been "a nightmare" trying to get the damage fixed during lockdown and he hoped Hankins "will learn a lesson from this".
Mark Haslam, defending, said Hankins, of Keynsham, Bristol, was highly remorseful.
He said: "We have here a thoroughly decent, capable and well-regarded young man who made a quite ridiculous decision to drive."
Hankins was staying in Surrey during lockdown and had gone out to collect hay fever tablets from a nearby garage, the court heard.
He will not lose his job with Gloucestershire CCC, and the 22-month ban can be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a rehabilitation course.