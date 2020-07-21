Image copyright @abbiesear29 Image caption Crowds of people were waiting to leave the park after the stabbing

A man has been charged following a knife attack at Thorpe Park.

A 26-year-old man suffered a serious stab wound to his stomach following an altercation at the Surrey theme park on Saturday.

The attack took place on a bridge near the exit of the attraction during a row between two groups, causing the park to be put in lockdown.

Craig Harakh, 26, from south London, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, police said.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Harakh, of Jeffreys Road, Lambeth, is due to appear at Staines Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital, police said.