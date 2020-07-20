Image copyright @abbiesear29 Image caption Crowds of people were waiting to leave the park after the stabbing

A third man has been arrested after a stabbing at Thorpe Park.

One man in his 20s was slashed in his stomach at the Surrey resort just before 16:55 BST on Saturday after an altercation between two groups.

The theme park said on-site medical staff were at the scene "within minutes".

Two men, aged 26 and from London, who were arrested on Saturday have been released on bail until 15 August.

Surrey Police said the third man, also 26 and from London, has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said two groups of people were involved in an altercation on a bridge close to the park's exit.

One man was treated for a slash wound to his stomach and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

No-one else was hurt, a Surrey Police spokesman said.

Det Insp Andy Greaves said: "The two groups of people were close to the exit inside the park on the bridge when the assault took place."

Thorpe Park reopened on 4 July after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.