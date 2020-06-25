Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a construction site in Park Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a workman died on a construction site.

Police and paramedics were called to Park Road, near Banstead, Surrey, at about 15:20 BST on Wednesday.

Officers were initially alerted to reports of an injured worker, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Surrey Police said.

The Health and Safety Executive said it had been informed of the death and is assisting the police investigation.

A 49-year-old man from Grimsby has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.