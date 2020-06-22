Image copyright Google maps Image caption Police said the woman was attacked in Warren Road, Reigate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously hurt in a "random attack".

Police were called to an address in Warren Road, Reigate, at about 17:40 BST on Sunday.

Surrey Police said a woman had been assaulted in "what appears to be a completely random attack". She is in hospital in a serious condition.

A 45-year-old man, from Reigate, is in custody and inquiries are continuing, the force said.

Det Sgt Kerry Akehurst said: "We do not believe at this time that there is any risk to any other members of the public."