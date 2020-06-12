Surrey

Leatherhead murder suspect held for further questioning

  • 12 June 2020
Police have been given more time to question a man on suspicion of killing a 54-year-old in Leatherhead.

The 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering Philip Bagwell and conspiracy to murder remains in custody after magistrates granted officers a further 36 hours.

Mr Bagwell's body was found at a property in North Street on Wednesday.

Surrey Police said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Bagwell had serious head and abdomen injuries.

Officers said they were aware of rumours he had been stabbed but said his injuries were "not consistent with a knife attack".

A 33-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has since been released without charge.

A cordon between Lidl and the Penny Black pub has been lifted but officers said police would remain in the area.

