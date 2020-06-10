Image copyright Google Image caption Police said North Street and a branch of Lidl would remain closed through the day

A man's body has been found in the centre of a town.

Police were called to North Street, Leatherhead, shortly after 06:00 BST following the discovery.

Both North Street and Lidl remain closed with the public urged to respect the police cordons that have gone up, a spokeswoman for Surrey Police said.

"There will be a continued police presence throughout the day with significant disruption," the spokeswoman said.