Man's body discovered in Leatherhead town centre
- 10 June 2020
A man's body has been found in the centre of a town.
Police were called to North Street, Leatherhead, shortly after 06:00 BST following the discovery.
Both North Street and Lidl remain closed with the public urged to respect the police cordons that have gone up, a spokeswoman for Surrey Police said.
"There will be a continued police presence throughout the day with significant disruption," the spokeswoman said.