Man dies after elderly couple struck crossing road

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but died later

A man has died after a couple in their 70s were hit by a car as they crossed a road in Surrey.

They were hit by a Kia in Vale Road, Ash Vale, near Guildford, at about 11:10 BST on Wednesday, Surrey Police said.

Both were taken to Frimley Park Hospital. The man, who had serious head injuries, died later.

Police say they are keen to speak to the driver of a white van which was behind the Kia at the time.