George Hankins: Gloucestershire batsman charged with drink-driving
A Gloucestershire cricketer has been charged with drink-driving after a car crash in Surrey.
Batsman George Hankins, of Keynsham, near Bristol, was arrested after the collision in Portsmouth Road, Cobham, on 19 April.
The 23-year-old is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court in July.
Gloucestershire County Cricket Club said it had "been made aware of an incident - being investigated by Surrey Police - regarding one of its players".
"The club is in touch with the player concerned and has initiated a full internal investigation," a spokesman added.