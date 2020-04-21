Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George Hankins is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates Court in July

A Gloucestershire cricketer has been charged with drink-driving after a car crash in Surrey.

Batsman George Hankins, of Keynsham, near Bristol, was arrested after the collision in Portsmouth Road, Cobham, on 19 April.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court in July.

Gloucestershire County Cricket Club said it had "been made aware of an incident - being investigated by Surrey Police - regarding one of its players".

"The club is in touch with the player concerned and has initiated a full internal investigation," a spokesman added.

Image copyright Jonny Hauxwell Image caption Police and firefighters were sent to the scene of the crash in Cobham, Surrey