Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's death is being treated as "unexplained", Surrey Police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Surrey.

The 35-year-old's body was found in Wellington Close in Walton-on-Thames just before 03:00 BST.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of her death, which is being treated as unexplained."

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.