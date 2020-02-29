Body found on M25 after 'hit and run'

A woman has been found dead on the M25, following a suspected hit-and-run.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was found close to junction 9 for Leatherhead at 06:15 GMT.

Surrey Police said it was trying to establish why she was on foot in the carriageway and how she came to be injured.

"We believe that she may have been involved at some stage in a collision with a vehicle that did not stop at the scene," the force added.

Officers said she was wearing a maroon coat and trousers and anyone with information was asked to contact Surrey Police.

Her next of kin has been informed.

The road has been closed clockwise between Junction 8, Reigate, and Junction 10, Wisley.