A deputy chief constable has stepped down and retired after the police watchdog decided he had a case to answer for misconduct.

Jeremy Burton, from Surrey Police, had been the subject of an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation in relation to two officers.

His retirement means the findings of a misconduct meeting will not be heard.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Munro said Mr Burton had "tarnished" the reputation of the force.

His stepping down follows a voluntary referral made by Surrey Police to the watchdog last year.

Mr Burton's decision to retire means that neither he nor Surrey Police will hear the findings of a misconduct meeting which would have been held by an independent legally qualified chair.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens said Mr Burton "let himself, his colleagues and our communities down".

"In my view, Mr Burton's behaviour fell short of the standards that are expected of a police officer and as a chief officer," he said.

"This has been a difficult case, and I am satisfied that this is a proportionate outcome, recognising the severity level, and that Mr Burton will no longer be serving as a police officer, which brings an end to what has otherwise been a distinguished 31 year career."

Mr Munro added: "I have been kept updated on developments by the chief constable over recent months and I share his disappointment that Mr Burton's behaviour has unfortunately tarnished the reputation of the many hard-working officers and staff within Surrey Police."

