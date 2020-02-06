Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Gower also had a knife and a balaclava in his bag, the court heard

A man has been jailed after repeatedly hitting a woman over the back of the head with a hammer outside a Nandos.

Jack Gower approached a teenage girl from behind in Friary Street, Guildford, before taking a claw hammer from a bag and hitting her in the head two or three times, Guildford Crown Court heard.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Gower was jailed for five years.

His victim, aged 18, was left with concussion, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after the attack, which took place in July 2018.

'Many psychological issues'

In a statement read out to the court, she said: "I honestly thought I was going to die."

She added: "I had my whole life ahead of me but the attack left me scared to leave the house and suffering from panic attacks.

"I can cover up the physical scars on my head. They will fade. But this completely unprovoked attack has caused me so many psychological issues, that my life will never be the same again."

Image copyright Lizzie Massey Image caption The 18-year-old victim was hit in an unprovoked attack

The hammer was recovered from the scene and Gower was arrested shortly after the attack, at his home in Molesham Way, West Molesey.

A search revealed he also had a knife and a balaclava in a bag at the time of the offence.

Gower, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was also sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, which will run concurrently to his five years.

Det Con Seb Valentine said: "This was a pre-meditated and brutal attack...with Gower making no attempt to conceal his crime.

"The victim was left traumatised and is still suffering from severe psychological damage. She is to be commended for her bravery throughout her ordeal."