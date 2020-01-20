Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Gary Sturgess was last seen going into the water from a boat moored on the River Thames

The family of a man who went missing in the River Thames on Saturday night have said he was "living his dream, being on the river being close to nature".

Gary Sturgess, 60, from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, was last seen going into the water from a moored boat.

Officers were called to the Dockett Eddy Lane area of Shepperton, next to the river, at 22:40 GMT.

Emergency teams including a helicopter and search and rescue officers have been searching for Mr Sturgess.

He was last seen wearing green camouflage trousers and a grey hooded top.

Animal lover

In a statement to Surrey Police, his family said: "Gary was a conscientious and magnanimous man who people couldn't help but feel inspired by.

"He was an avid animal lover who would continue to fight for animal rights as well as being a dedicated vegan.

"Gary was living his dream, being on the river being close to nature and everything that he loved."

His family said the father-of-four, who had two grandchildren, was "on his journey from Surrey to get his beloved boat back to St Neots on Saturday".

His daughter added: "Our dad, a granddad, a person's forever partner, a beloved, was a wacky, wild, kind-hearted member of our family."

The family also thanked the emergency services for their help in trying to find Mr Sturgess.