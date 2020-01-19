Image copyright Google Image caption Police, ambulance, fire crews and search and rescue teams have all helped to search for the man

Emergency services are searching a stretch of the River Thames after reports a man went into the water from a docked boat.

Surrey Police were called to Dockett Eddy Lane, Shepperton, next to the river, at 22:40 GMT on Saturday.

The search, which included a helicopter and search and rescue officers, resumed on Sunday morning.

The man has not been publicly named, but his family have been informed.

Police officers, Surrey Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service, the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service all assisted with the initial search.

The man was last seen wearing green camouflage trousers and a grey hooded top.