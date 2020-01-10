Image copyright Google Image caption A father collecting his children was also threatened at knifepoint

A woman in her 60s has had her car stolen by a man wielding a knife outside a busy Surrey station.

The man threatened her at Witley station at about 17:10 GMT on Thursday before wrestling with her and driving off in her car, police said.

Earlier the man had climbed into a car belonging to a father who was at the station collecting his children.

A 41-year-old man was arrested a short time later by armed officers in Farnham.

The father had been threatened at knifepoint as the man attempted to rob him, British Transport Police said.

The woman received an injury to her hand and was treated at the scene.

Her car was found later, having been crashed, damaging four other vehicles in the process, a police spokesman said.

Police have asked any witnesses to come forward.