Glen Hopgood was pronounced at the property after being treated by paramedics

A man has been charged with murder after another man died at a house in Surrey.

Glen Hopgood, who was 52, was found by police in Old Palace Road, Weybridge, at 00:30 GMT on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at 01:40.

Ralph Carter, 59, of Old Palace Road, Weybridge, appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court earlier, charged with murder.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

