Image copyright Google Image caption The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Whyteleafe on Thursday

A pedestrian has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Surrey.

The man was found with serious injuries at the side of the A22 Godstone Road in Whyteleafe at 22:10 GMT on Thursday and died at the scene.

The family of the 30-year-old man, from Warlingham, have been informed.

PC Gemma Morgan said: "While there was not a vehicle at the scene, we are investigating whether this could have been a fail to stop collision." The force has appealed for witnesses.

