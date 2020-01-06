Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Barney Coyle hit Jamie Smith from behind in the back of the head

A man has been jailed for killing a stranger who died after suffering a single punch to the back of the head in a row over a minicab.

Jamie Smith, 24, from Esher, was attacked in Park Street, Guildford, in the early hours of 12 October 2019.

He died on 16 October in St George's Hospital intensive care unit, Surrey Police said.

Barney Coyle, 24, of Frog Grove Lane in Guildford admitted manslaughter and has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Coyle was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm but after Mr Smith died he was charged with manslaughter.

He pleaded guilty at Guildford Crown Court on 14 November and was sentenced earlier.

'Violent action'

Det Ch Insp Mark Chapman said it was a "reckless and violent action" that "robbed a family of their much-loved son".

He said Mr Smith was waiting to get his pre-booked minicab home following a night out in Guildford, when a man he had never met before jumped into the cab.

While speaking to the driver to explain it was actually his booking, Coyle got out of the car and attacked him from behind.

He ran off but was arrested later that day.

In a statement directed at Coyle, Mr Smith's family said no sentence would ever compare to their "life sentence of grief".

"We will never be the same again. We will never find joy like we did before," the family said.

"The world is a dark place of because of people like you... As parents you have destroyed our lives and in our view you should be in prison for a full life sentence."