Three held as man stabbed to death in Sheffield 'fight'

  • 1 January 2020
St Aidans Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The fight broke out in St Aidans Road in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police says officers were called to reports of a fight between a group of men at about 04:20 GMT in St Aidans Road in the Norfolk Park area of the city.

An 18-year-old found with stab wounds was taken to hospital where he died.

Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested and remain in custody.

The stabbed man has not yet been formally identified but his family are being supported, police said.

A police presence remained in the area on Wednesday evening.

