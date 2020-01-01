Image copyright Google Image caption The fight broke out in St Aidans Road in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police says officers were called to reports of a fight between a group of men at about 04:20 GMT in St Aidans Road in the Norfolk Park area of the city.

An 18-year-old found with stab wounds was taken to hospital where he died.

Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested and remain in custody.

The stabbed man has not yet been formally identified but his family are being supported, police said.

A police presence remained in the area on Wednesday evening.