Three held as man stabbed to death in Sheffield 'fight'
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police says officers were called to reports of a fight between a group of men at about 04:20 GMT in St Aidans Road in the Norfolk Park area of the city.
An 18-year-old found with stab wounds was taken to hospital where he died.
Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested and remain in custody.
The stabbed man has not yet been formally identified but his family are being supported, police said.
A police presence remained in the area on Wednesday evening.