Angela Tarver was found dead in Julian Close, Woking

A woman found dead at a house has been named by police and two men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released.

Officers were called to the property in Julian Close in Woking, Surrey, at 12:20 GMT on Thursday following a call for the concern for the safety of a woman at the address.

Angela Tarver, 86, was found dead inside the house.

Two men known to her, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, have been released.

One has been released from custody and is being spoken to as a witness and another has been released under investigation and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Mrs Tarver's next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

