Image copyright Google Image caption A woman was found dead in Julian Close, Woking

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Surrey.

Police were called to Julian Close in Woking at about 12:20 GMT following concern for the safety of a woman.

Two men, known to the woman, are currently in custody.

Surrey Police say a knife was recovered from the scene and there is no risk to the wider public following the arrests made.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.