Woking: Murder arrests after woman found dead
- 19 December 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Surrey.
Police were called to Julian Close in Woking at about 12:20 GMT following concern for the safety of a woman.
Two men, known to the woman, are currently in custody.
Surrey Police say a knife was recovered from the scene and there is no risk to the wider public following the arrests made.
Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.