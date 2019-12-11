Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Fire Brigades Union says seven engines are being cut in Surrey

Firefighters are to take action over "dangerous" cuts to services in Surrey.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said the action, which will include a ban on overtime, will lead to a "reduced service" across the county.

It is set to start on Christmas Eve and last for six months.

Surrey County Council said it was "disappointed" the union had voted in favour of industrial action and said the service would continue to respond to emergency calls.

'Goodwill run dry'

Lee Belsten, the FBU's Surrey brigade secretary, said: "We've done everything else in our power to stop these dangerous cuts and have no choice but to resort to industrial action.

"Underfunding has become endemic in the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, with bosses depending on the goodwill of firefighters in a failed attempt to meet basic standards.

"Our goodwill has run dry."

An inspection of the service earlier this year found an "over-reliance on overtime". The FBU said cuts included removing seven fire engines at night and axing 70 firefighter posts.

Richard Jones, FBU executive council member, said: "Right up until the summer, firefighters were taking on overtime daily just to keep fire engines on the run."

He added: "We expect to see a reduced service over the next six months. We hope that this will encourage the council to stop their dangerous cuts and hire the extra firefighters we so desperately need."

A council spokesman said: "Action short of strike means that firefighters will withdraw from certain duties such as voluntarily undertaking overtime, crewing one of our trial vehicles, taking responsibility for their kit (personal protective equipment) and undertaking some training."