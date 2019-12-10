Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Three people can be seen close to the location where Robyn Mercer was killed

Detectives investigating the murder of a "devoted" mother at her home have released CCTV of three people pictured in the area at a "crucial" time.

Antiques dealer Robyn Mercer, 50, was found bludgeoned to death on 14 March 2016 in West Molesey, Surrey.

A black and white image shows three people standing outside the nearby Lord Hotham pub, which has since closed.

There have been six arrests but no charges over the killing, despite a £10,000 reward for information.

Meanwhile, Mrs Mercer's son and daughter have released new photos of their mother in an appeal for information.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mrs Mercer was described by police as a "loving and caring mother"

Det Ch Insp Colin Pirie, from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: "We are as determined as ever to find those responsible for robbing a family of a loving and caring mother who was callously murdered outside her own property.

"Mrs Mercer was devoted to her son and daughter who have been through incredible emotional turmoil since her death.

"We need the public's help to solve this case and allow her family to find some form of closure."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Six people remain under investigation by police but there have been no charges

He said identifying the people in the CCTV images "could be absolutely vital" as they were in the area "at a crucial time".

The CCTV was captured outside what was then the Lord Hotham pub on Walton Road.

Det Ch Insp Colin Pirie said the individuals "could have been regulars" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He urged people with information to "think about living the rest of your life with a clear conscience and do the right thing".

On 29 October, police searched an address in Thamesmead, Walton-on-Thames, and seized a number of items for examination.

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption The force said items were taken away for examination

The six arrests over the killing to date are:

A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder

A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder

A 31-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder

A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

A 23-year-old woman from Oxshott arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

A 48-year-old woman from Oxshott arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

All remain under investigation, the force said.

Ms Mercer's ex-partner Robert Webb, 54, was jailed for eight months in 2017 for forging her will.