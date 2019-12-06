Image caption Dmitry Obretetskiy was walking his dog along Warren Lane in Oxshott when he was hit

A Russian businessman was struck and fatally injured by a car as he walked his dog in Surrey.

Dmitry Obretetskiy, 49, was hit by a car in Warren Lane, Oxshott, at 16:45 GMT on 25 November and died in hospital on 30 November.

Mr Obretetskiy's family said he was the "most amazing person" who "filled" their lives.

Police said an investigation was under way to determine if there were any suspicious circumstances.

Three cars were involved in the crash, a Surrey Police spokesman said.

He said the force knew the identities of all those involved.

But they said no arrests had been made.

