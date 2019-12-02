Image copyright Google Image caption Joyce Cregeen was found stabbed to death at her Surrey home

An investigation into the unsolved killing of an 81-year-old woman has been reopened.

Joyce Cregeen was found stabbed to death at home in Sefton Road, Epsom, Surrey, on 15 May 2008.

A woman was charged with murdering Mrs Cregeen but was acquitted in November 2009 after a trial.

Ten years on, Surrey Police said new lines of inquiry had been identified following information from a member of the public.

The person "came forward with new information which has resulted in us re-opening the investigation", Det Ch Insp Jo Hayes said.

"We are remaining open-minded in terms of the motives and possible suspects for Joyce's murder."

'Vicious killing'

The force said a review, including full forensic analysis, was carried out after the information came to light.

It identified additional lines of inquiry and the investigation was then re-opened in 2018 by the Surrey and Sussex major crime team.

Det Ch Insp Hayes said: "Someone, somewhere knows who was responsible for what happened.

"It may be that the person responsible, or the person who knows who killed her, may want to clear their conscience and come forward with the information we need to bring her murderer to justice.

"Whoever is responsible for this vicious killing of an elderly woman deserves absolutely no protection."