Image caption The London to Alton train was evacuated at Woking station

Rail passengers have been evacuated from a train after a man onboard was seen carrying a gun in a bag.

Passengers were told to leave the London Waterloo to Alton, Hampshire, service when it arrived at Woking station in Surrey.

Simon Bangs, who was on the train at the time, described the situation as "absolute pandemonium".

British Transport Police (BTP) said the firearm was found to be an air rifle. A 53-year-old man has been arrested.

It is not known what the man has been arrested on suspicion of.

'Everyone was running'

Mr Bangs, 30, from Woking, said: "Staff burst onto the train. They demanded everyone started moving down the carriage.

He added: "We were all told to get off the train as quickly as we possibly could and run down the platform."

He said he saw staff pull a man off the train.

"Everyone was running out of the station. It was absolute pandemonium."

He added the station was more crowded than usual due the strike by South Western Railway staff in a dispute over the role of guards.

Surrey Police said there was no ongoing risk to the public.