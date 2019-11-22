Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan King was accused of assaulting teenage boys

A series of failures with the Surrey Police investigation of Jonathan King for alleged sex offences led to his trial collapsing, a report has found.

Charges against the former pop producer and DJ were thrown out in June 2018 over failure to disclose evidence.

An independent review found mistakes in the police investigation of leadership, supervision and disclosure, and has made 27 recommendations.

King was acquitted of 23 serious sexual assault charges against teenage boys.

The offences, which he had denied, were alleged to have taken place between 1970 and 1988.

The 74-year-old was previously found guilty at the Old Bailey in 2001 of sex offences against five youngsters aged 14 and 15.

'Persons of prominence'

He was released from jail in 2005 after serving half of a seven-year jail term for abusing underage boys between 1983 and 1989.

The review was carried out by Operation Hydrant, which co-ordinates the national policing response to investigations of non-recent child sexual abuse involving persons of prominence.

The four-year investigation into the alleged offences, known as Operation Ravine, was criticised for both the way it was run, and how it was resourced.

The report found that it was understaffed and did not have enough detectives with the right skills.

It also found that when looking at what documents to disclose to defence lawyers, an investigator used a key word search that was only searching the titles of some documents, not the actual text.

"It is highly likely the prosecution would have survived in the absence of this initial key word search policy," the report said.

"That policy was a well-intentioned decision made by a team member employed via an agency, but who was not sufficiently qualified or experienced for the role they were assigned."

Surrey Police's Deputy Chief Constable, Nev Kemp, said: "We are sorry for the impact this has had on victims and those involved in the case.

"At the heart of all this are a number of victims whose evidence was regrettably never tested in court."

