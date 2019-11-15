Image copyright Google Image caption A man was shot in Coldstream Road, Caterham, on Thursday

A man has been wounded in a shooting in Surrey, prompting an attempted murder investigation.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is in custody.

Insp Jon Vale said: "We are treating this case as attempted murder and strongly believe this to be an isolated incident."

There would be a heightened police presence in the area while "everything possible" was being done in the investigation, he said.

