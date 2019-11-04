Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The clockwise carriageway was closed for about five hours

A man has died in a crash on the M25 that closed the clockwise carriageway of the motorway for five hours.

The 58-year-old driver of a van died in a crash between junctions five and six on the clockwise carriageway, near Godstone, Surrey.

The carriageway was closed at about midnight, and reopened at 05:00 GMT.

The man was driving a silver VW Transporter van. His next of kin are being traced, a Surrey Police spokesman said.

Police have asked anyone who has dashcam footage, or stopped to help at the scene of the crash, to contact them.

