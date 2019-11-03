One person has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash between a HGV and a car on the M23.

The road has been closed in both directions between junctions seven and eight (near the M25) after the crash, which happened at about 10:00 GMT.

Surrey Police is at the scene, along with Highways England traffic officers. An air ambulance has also attended.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

Witnesses are urged to contact police.