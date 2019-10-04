Image copyright Google Image caption The woman gave birth to the baby at HMP Bronzefield

A newborn baby has died at the largest women's prison in Britain.

An inmate gave birth to the baby at HMP Bronzefield on 27 September but it did not survive.

Surrey Police has launched an investigation into the death, which it said was being treated as unexplained.

Vicky Robinson, the director of the Sodexo-run prison, confirmed the baby had died and said they were undertaking a full review.

"We are supporting the mother through this distressing time and our thoughts are with her, her family and our staff involved," she said.

"We are undertaking a full review and working with all relevant authorities during their investigations. It would not be appropriate to comment any further."

A police spokesman said officers were called to the prison at about 09:00 BST on 27 September.

HMP Bronzefield, which holds more than 500 inmates, is the main prison for female offenders in London and the south of England.

