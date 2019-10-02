Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dr Paul Miller has been answering questions at Crawley Coroner's Court

A doctor who is under scrutiny after 10 cancer patients died has denied making money from the use of a treatment machine he co-owned.

Dr Paul Miller has been giving evidence at the inquests into the 10 who died between 2005 and 2015.

They were treated by Dr Miller who was employed as a consultant urologist at the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.

He told the hearing he had not made money personally from the use of the machine used to treat cancer.

The inquest was told the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) machine was used on some of Dr Miller's patients.

'Professional jealousy'

The inquest heard Dr Miller and a colleague, Dr Tim Larner, had arranged for one of the machines to be introduced at the private Gatwick Park Hospital in Horley.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield asked Dr Miller: "If this machine was used did you personally, through the company, receive any financial reward from it?"

"Not at all," Dr Miller replied.

Mrs Schofield asked: "If the machine was used, it was paid for and that money went into the company that you were a co-owner of?"

Dr Miller said this was to "pay for expenses".

He went on to tell the hearing he believed there was an element of "professional jealousy" within the department he worked in.

Inquests into the deaths of the 10 former patients are being heard together at Crawley Coroner's Court.

They are: Keith Reynolds, 68; Leslie Owers, 75; Lilian Cole, 82; Martin Turner, 86; Renfried Avery, 80; Frederick Le Vallois, 71; Ian Spurgeon, 85; Alan Burgess, 72; Graham Stoten, 57; and Jose Cressy, 76.

The inquests continue.

