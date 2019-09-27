Image copyright Slideshow Bob Image caption A disciplinary panel has banned 52 people from representing the university on any sports team

More than 50 students have been banned from representing their university after accusations of sexual harassment during an overseas tour.

About 500 students went on a football club tour of Croatia, the University of Surrey Students Union said.

A disciplinary panel has banned 52 people from representing the university on any sports team.

The university confirmed one person was also expelled and two others given final written warnings.

The student was expelled for three counts of sexual misconduct/harassment and one count of aggressive behaviour, the University of Surrey said.

The second student was banned from university premises at certain times, and the third was banned from attending organised social events. Both were told to issue an apology.

All three have been banned from attending graduation, a university spokesman added.

The allegations have not been referred to the police, the university said.

'Alcohol-heavy trip'

Student union president Gemma Paine told BBC Surrey: "There were 500 from Surrey on the tour and it was only three individuals who were accused.

"The other 52 were punished because they were bystanders."

She said the students union was working with the university to help students feel they could report inappropriate behaviour.

One student told The Telegraph: "Realistically, sport very much takes a backseat. It has a reputation for being a week-long initiation event for the new sports team.

"People are just doing everything you would expect from a lads holiday. It is accepted that this is an alcohol-heavy, raucous trip."

A University of Surrey spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened by the actions of these students, who used unacceptable language and behaviour and who have shown little consideration for their fellow students.

"We have taken robust action against them."

