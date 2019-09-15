Surrey: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Dorking
- 15 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van in Surrey.
The collision happened on the A29 Ockley Road, Dorking, at the junction with Henhurst Cross Lane at 16:20 BST on Saturday.
Surrey Police said the Ducati motorbike and a Ford Transit van collided, with the rider of the motorbike dying at the scene.
The A29 was closed in both directions while officers investigate.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.